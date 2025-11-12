Giants Placed K Graham Gano On IR

The Giants announced on Wednesday that they are placing veteran K Graham Gano back on injured reserve.

Gano revealed that he is dealing with a herniated disc in his neck, which has now landed him on injured reserve for the second time this season.

Jordan Raanan mentions that this could be the end of Gano’s time with the Giants.

Gano, 38, originally signed on with Washington as an undrafted free agent out of Florida State back in 2009. He spent three years in Washington before signing on with the Panthers for the 2012 season.

Gano played out the final year of his four-year, $12.4 million contract before agreeing to a four-year, $17 million contract with $9 million guaranteed with the Panthers in 2018. Carolina opted to release him after just a year, though, and he quickly signed on with the Giants, remaining with the team since the 2020 season.

In 2025, Gano has appeared in five games for the Giants and converted nine of his ten field goal attempts, and also made all nine of his extra-point attempts.

We will have more news on Gano as the news becomes available.