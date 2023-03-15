Giants Potential Landing Spot For D.J. Chark & Mecole Hardman?

Art Stapleton says he “heard some buzz” earlier in the day about the Giants being connected to free agent WRs D.J. Chark and Mecole Hardman.

Stapleton adds that we’ll have to “see if that has any legs” but he expects New York to explore all options.

The Giants added TE Darren Waller in a trade with the Raiders and have re-signed Sterling Shephard but could still use help at the position.

Chark, 26, was a second-round pick by the Jaguars out of LSU back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $4,447,229 contract with Jacksonville that includes a $1,314,349 signing bonus.

Chark was testing the market for the first time in his career when he agreed to a one-year, $10 million deal that is fully guaranteed. He will be an unrestricted free agent his offseason.

In 2022, Chark appeared in 11 games for the Lions and caught 30 passes for 502 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

Hardman, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5 million rookie contract with the Chiefs.

Hardman is testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2022, Mecole Hardman appeared in eight games for the Chiefs and caught 25 passes for 297 yards receiving and four touchdowns.

