Giants Promote C Matt Skura To Active Roster

The New York Giants have promoted C Matt Skura to the active roster on Thursday, according to his agent.

Congratulations to client Matt Skura on signing to the active roster of Giants

Skura had previously signed to the Giants’ practice squad.

Skura, 28, wound up signing on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Duke back in 2016. He was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to the team’s practice squad before returning to Baltimore on a future/reserve contract the following offseason.

Skura was eventually promoted to Baltimore’s active roster in September of 2017. He returned to the Ravens on an original-round restricted deal worth $2.133 million in 2019 and re-signed on a one-year deal in 2020.

Skura signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins for the 2021 season but was cut coming out of the preseason as Miami trimmed its roster down to 53. The Giants signed him to their practice squad.

In 2020, Skura appeared in 15 games and made 12 starts for the Ravens at center. Pro Football Focus rated him as the No. 34 overall center out of 36 qualifying players.