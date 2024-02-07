Giants Promoting Three Coaches Including OC Mike Kafka, Hiring Two Assistants

The Giants announced on Wednesday that they are promoting OC Mike Kafka to assistant HC, DB coach Jerome Henderson to defensive passing game coordinator, and QB coach Shea Tierney to offensive passing game coordinator.

All three coaches will still retain their previous roles on top of their new duties. In addition, the team is hiring OLB coach Charlie Bullen and defensive assistant Zak Kuhr to their staff.

Kafka, 36, is a former fourth-round pick of the Eagles back in 2010. He played for a number of teams including the Patriots, Jaguars, Buccaneers, Vikings, Titans, and most recently for the Bengals back in 2015.

Kafka worked for Northwestern as an offensive graduate assistant in 2016 before agreeing to take over as the Chiefs’ offensive quality control coach in 2017. Kansas City promoted him to QB coach in 2018 before promoting him to QB coach/passing game coordinator in 2020.

He later landed the job as the Giants offensive coordinator back in February of 2022. The Giants recently blocked him for interviewing with the Seahawks for the same role.

In 2023, the Giants offense ranked No. 30 in scoring, No. 29 in total offense, No. 31 in passing and No. 16 in rushing.