Giants & Raiders Preparing To Pursue Matthew Stafford If Available

It’s still not clear whether the Rams and QB Matthew Stafford are going to be able to reconcile their contractual differences and bring him back to Los Angeles for another season, but other teams are already preparing to make a run at the veteran quarterback.

Vincent Bonsignore says Raiders minority owner Tom Brady has reached out to Stafford’s camp to indicate the Raiders would be interested.

The Giants are also buzzing at the Combine as a potential landing spot for Stafford, with Jordan Raanan saying it appears clear that trading for Stafford would be New York’s top priority this offseason.

Dianna Russini reported those two teams have stood out with significant interest in Stafford, with teams now anticipating the Rams will drive up their asking price.

Giants GM Joe Schoen didn’t discuss Stafford specifically, citing tampering rules, but Dan Duggan notes it’s clear from some of Schoen’s comments that they’d be interested in pursuing Stafford.

“We’re going to look for the best player available that can help us win games in ’25,” Schoen said via Duggan.

At first glance, the 3-14 Giants don’t seem like they’re in a win-now position to pursue a 37-year-old Stafford, which could require giving up premium draft compensation to the Rams along with a deal worth at least $50 million a year for Stafford.

But Schoen believes better quarterback play will work wonders for the Giants. He and HC Brian Daboll are also on their last legs in terms of job security.

“I think the quarterback elevates the rest of the roster,” Schoen said via Duggan. “If you can score more points, then the defense and the defensive line can rush more. They’re not playing down seven, down 10 — whatever it is — where teams are in mixed downs or they can run the ball better. You get leads and they pin their ears back and get after it. It makes it a little bit easier on the defense.”

“It’s the most important position, and it’s hard to find them,” he added. “So, keep swinging. Keep swinging at the position until you find one.”

Stafford, 37, is a former first-round pick of the Lions, who took him with the No. 1 overall pick out of Georgia in 2009. He was in the final year of a five-year, $76.5 million contract when he and the Lions agreed to a five-year, $135 million extension back in 2017.

Stafford was involved in a blockbuster trade that sent him to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for QB Jared Goff and draft picks in 2021. He signed a four-year extension worth $160 million that included $135 million guaranteed a year later.

The Rams and Stafford later reworked that deal going into the 2024 season, moving money up from the back of the contract. Stafford is due $27 million and $31 million in the final two years of his deal.

In 2024, Stafford appeared in 16 games for the Rams and threw for 3,762 yards while completing 65.8 percent of his passes for 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

We’ll have more on Stafford as the news is available.