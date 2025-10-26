Giants RB Cam Skattebo Suffers Severe Right Ankle Injury

Giants rookie RB Cam Skattebo suffered a severe right ankle injury on Sunday against the Eagles.

The entire team surrounded him as he was carted to the locker room, and at this point, the injury appears to be season-ending based on video footage of the incident, which should be viewed with caution due to its severity.

Skattebo, 23, was a zero-star recruit who was unranked in the 2019 class out of Rio Linda, California. He enrolled at Sacramento State in 2020 after having a few offers out of high school. Following two years at Sacramento State, he entered the transfer portal for the 2023 season.

Skattebo was a three-star recruit in the portal and the 31st-ranked running back when he committed to Arizona State. He spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons with the Sun Devils.

The Giants used the No. 105 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Skattebo. He signed a four-year, $5,271,045 contract with a $1,071,045 signing bonus.

In his collegiate career, Skattebo appeared in 49 total games and rushed 709 times for 4,386 yards (6.2 YPC) and 43 touchdowns. He also added 112 receptions for 1,386 yards (12.4 YPC) for eight touchdowns.

In 2025, Skattebo appeared in eight games for the Giants and rushed 98 times for 398 yards and five touchdowns.

We will have more on Skattebo as it becomes available.