Giants Rule Out RB Saquon Barkley With Ankle Injury

Giants’ RB Saquon Barkley was carted off the field after suffering an ankle injury that appeared to be extremely swollen on the sideline.

Injury Update: Saquon Barkley is ruled Out with an ankle injury. — New York Giants (@Giants) October 10, 2021

Dr. David J. Chao believes the injury to be a significant lateral inversion ankle sprain. He mentions that swelling is common when the shoe is removed and says it is likely a grade 2 ankle sprain which means tearing of lateral ligaments.

Barkley was medically cleared last month and missed nearly all of last season due to a torn ACL. The Giants were cautious with him throughout the summer and preseason.

Barkley, 24, was the second-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He’s entering the fourth year of a four-year, $31.19 million rookie deal with the Giants that included a $20.767 million signing bonus.

The Giants picked up Barkley’s fifth-year option worth $7.22 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season this past April.

In 2021, Barkley has appeared in five games for the Giants, rushing 52 times for 186 yards (3.6 YPC) and two touchdowns. He has also caught 14 passes for 130 yards (9.3 YPC) and a touchdown.

We will have more news on Barkley’s injury as it becomes available.