Giants RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. Expected To Miss 2-4 Week With Dislocated Shoulder

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Giants RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. is expected to miss two to four weeks after suffering a dislocated shoulder in Week 3 against the Chiefs.

The Giants are likely to rely on Devin Singletary and fourth-rounder Cam Skattebo in response.

Tracy, 25, started his career at Iowa as a wide receiver before transferring to Purdue for his final two seasons and converting to running back. The Giants selected him with the No. 166 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Tracy signed a four-year, $4,306,352 rookie contract that included a $286,352 signing bonus.

In 2025, Tracy has appeared in three games for the Giants and rushed 22 times for 68 yards and no touchdowns, adding eight catches on 13 targets for 54 yards.