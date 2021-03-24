Giants Re-Sign LB Devante Downs

The New York Giants announced that they have re-signed LB Devante Downs to a contract.

We have re-signed LB Devante Downs 📰: https://t.co/KIJKo3uEm9 pic.twitter.com/2XIWsB2b93 — New York Giants (@Giants) March 24, 2021

Downs, 25, is a former seventh-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Vikings out of California. He was entering the second year of a four-year $2.55 million rookie contract when he was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to Minnesota’s practice squad.

He was eventually promoted to the active roster but was cut loose in August of 2019. The Giants signed Downs to their practice squad after a month and he was eventually promoted to the active roster.

In 2020, Downs appeared in all 16 games and recorded 31 tackles, no sacks, one fumble recovery, and one pass defense.