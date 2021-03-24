Giants Re-Sign LB Devante Downs

By
Jonathan Comeaux
-
     

The New York Giants announced that they have re-signed LB Devante Downs to a contract. 

Downs, 25, is a former seventh-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Vikings out of California. He was entering the second year of a four-year $2.55 million rookie contract when he was waived coming out of the preseason and re-signed to Minnesota’s practice squad.  

He was eventually promoted to the active roster but was cut loose in August of 2019. The Giants signed Downs to their practice squad after a month and he was eventually promoted to the active roster. 

In 2020, Downs appeared in all 16 games and recorded 31 tackles, no sacks, one fumble recovery, and one pass defense. 

John Storch
2 hours ago

What is with Dave Gettledoof and Joe Judge? Their infatuation with having Devante Downs on the roster is absurd. Anyone with a set of working eyes can literally see that Downs is a liability to the team. Downs is HORRIFIC in coverage and Downs is constantly out of position when tackling. Brown, Coughlin and Lalos are more then capable of filling Downs’ roster spot.

