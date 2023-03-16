Giants Re-Sign OLB Jihad Ward To One-Year Deal

According to Jordan Raanan, the Giants are re-signing veteran OLB Jihad Ward to a one-year deal.

He’s a favorite of DC Don Martindale and a solid role player for New York.

Ward, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Raiders back in 2016. He was in the third year of his four-year, $5.539 million contract when the Raiders traded him to the Cowboys for WR Ryan Switzer.

Dallas wound up waiving Ward coming out of the 2018 preseason and he later signed on with the Colts. After being released by Indianapolis, Ward signed on with the Ravens and returned to Baltimore in 2020 on a new deal.

He signed with the Jaguars as an unrestricted free agent in 2021, then landed with the Giants on a one-year deal in 2022.

In 2022, Ward appeared in all 17 games for the Giants and recorded 43 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles and four pass deflections.