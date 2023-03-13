Giants Re-Sign P Jamie Gillan To Two-Year, $4M Extension

Tom Pelissero reports that the Giants have re-signed P Jamie Gillan to a two-year contract extension worth $4 million.

Pelissero adds that the deal is worth up to $5 million with incentives.

Gillan, 25, signed with the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas Pine-Bluff in 2019. He won the competition for Cleveland’s starting punter job.

He was eventually waived by the team in 2021 and caught on with the Bills practice squad. From there he joined the Giants and became the team’s starting punter in 2022.

In 2022, Gillan appeared in 17 games for the Giants and punted 74 times with a 46.8 average, nine touchbacks, 26 kicks placed inside the 20, and a long punt of 69 yards.