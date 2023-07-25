Giants Re-Sign RB Saquon Barkley To One-Year Deal Worth Up To $11M

Ian Rapoport reports that the Giants and RB Saquon Barkley have agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $11 million and includes a $2 million signing bonus.

Adam Schefter adds that the deal includes $909,000 in incentives for 1,350 rushing yards, a playoff berth, 11 touchdowns, and 65 receptions.

Barkley, 26, was the second-overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. He was entering the fourth year of a four-year, $31.19 million rookie deal with the Giants that included a $20.767 million signing bonus when the Giants picked up his fifth-year option.

Barkley’s fifth-year option cost the Giants $7.22 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2023 when he was franchised at a sum of $10.09 million fully guaranteed.

In 2022, Barkley appeared in 16 games for the Giants and rushed for 1,312 yards on 295 carries (4.4 YPC) and 10 touchdowns to go along with 57 receptions on 76 targets for 338 yards receiving.

We’ll have more on Barkley as the news is available.