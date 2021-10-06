Giants Re-Sign S Steven Parker

The Giants announced they have brought S Steven Parker back to the practice squad. 

New York had cut Parker from the practice squad yesterday as a part of a flurry of moves. 

The Giants’ practice squad now includes: 

  1. TE Jake Hausmann
  2. DE Niko Lalos
  3. DT David Moa
  4. RB Sandro Platzgummer (International)
  5. WR David Sills
  6. TE Chris Myarick
  7. QB Brian Lewerke
  8. WR Dante Pettis
  9. LB Trent Harris
  10. T Korey Cunningham
  11. G Cole Banwart
  12. C Jonotthan Harrison
  13. DB Jarren Williams
  14. LB Omari Cobb
  15. OT Isaiah Wilson
  16. DB Ka’dar Hollman
  17. S Steven Parker

Parker, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Oklahoma back in 2018. He later signed on with the Rams but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Parker spent his rookie year on the Rams’ practice squad and returned to Los Angeles on a futures contract in 2020. However, he was eventually waived and claimed by the Dolphins. Miami opted to waive Parker and after a brief stint with the Vikings, he landed on the Cowboys practice squad.

Dallas waived Parker coming out of the preseason this year. He later caught on with the Giants’ practice squad. 

In 2019, Parker appeared in 14 games for the Dolphins and recorded 20 tackles, two interceptions and three passes defended.

