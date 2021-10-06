Giants Re-Sign S Steven Parker

The Giants announced they have brought S Steven Parker back to the practice squad.

Roster Move: The Giants added DB Steven Parker as a practice squad exception. pic.twitter.com/paiaCMhmsg — Dan Salomone (@Dan_Salomone) October 6, 2021

New York had cut Parker from the practice squad yesterday as a part of a flurry of moves.

The Giants’ practice squad now includes:

TE Jake Hausmann DE Niko Lalos DT David Moa RB Sandro Platzgummer (International) WR David Sills TE Chris Myarick QB Brian Lewerke WR Dante Pettis LB Trent Harris T Korey Cunningham G Cole Banwart C Jonotthan Harrison DB Jarren Williams LB Omari Cobb OT Isaiah Wilson DB Ka’dar Hollman S Steven Parker

Parker, 25, wound up going undrafted out of Oklahoma back in 2018. He later signed on with the Rams but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Parker spent his rookie year on the Rams’ practice squad and returned to Los Angeles on a futures contract in 2020. However, he was eventually waived and claimed by the Dolphins. Miami opted to waive Parker and after a brief stint with the Vikings, he landed on the Cowboys practice squad.

Dallas waived Parker coming out of the preseason this year. He later caught on with the Giants’ practice squad.

In 2019, Parker appeared in 14 games for the Dolphins and recorded 20 tackles, two interceptions and three passes defended.