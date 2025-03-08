Giants Re-Sign TE Chris Manhertz

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Giants have agreed to a one-year contract with veteran TE Chris Manhertz.

Manhertz, 32, originally signed on with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Canisius back in 2016. After one year in Buffalo, Manhertz signed on with the Saints during the preseason and later returned to New Orleans on a future/reserve contract.

The Saints waived him back in 2017 and he was later claimed off of waivers by the Panthers. Manhertz was in line to be a restricted free agent in 2019 when he signed a two-year deal with Carolina.

From there, Manhertz joined the Jaguars on a two-year, $7.25 million deal in 2021. He spent year with the Broncos before joining the Giants last year on a one-year deal.

In 2024, Manhertz appeared in all 17 games for the Giants and made 11 starts for them while catching three passes for 30 yards and a touchdown.