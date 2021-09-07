Giants Re-Signing DB Nate Ebner, Waiving WR C.J. Board

Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post reports that the Giants are re-signing DB Nate Ebner to a contract on Tuesday and waiving WR C.J. Board.

Dunleavy adds that the Giants plan to re-sign Board to their practice squad if he clears waivers.

Ebner had been testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent since March.

Ebner, 32, is a former sixth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2012. He finished a two-year, $5 million contract with New England before signing on with the Giants last year.

In 2020, Ebner appeared in all 16 games for the Giants and recorded six tackles, no interceptions and a pass deflection.

Board, 27, originally signed a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Chattanooga back in 2018. He was cut loose by Baltimore coming out of the preseason.

Board had brief stints with the Titans and Browns before signing to the Jaguars’ practice squad in 2018. Board was on and off of the taxi squad in 2019 and was eventually claimed off waivers by the Giants last year.

New York brought him back on a one-year contract this last March.

In 2020, Board appeared in 14 games for the Giants and caught 11 passes for 101 yards receiving and no touchdowns. He also rushed for three yards on one carry. As a returner, Board totaled 54 kick return yards and six punt return yards.