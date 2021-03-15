Giants Re-Signing DT Austin Johnson

The New York Giants are re-signing DT Austin Johnson to a contract on Monday, according to Dan Graziano.

Johnson, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Titans back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $5.66 million contract in Tennessee.

Johnson was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he agreed to a one-year deal with the Giants last year.

In 2020, Johnson appeared in all 16 games for the Giants and recorded 18 tackles, a sack, a forced fumble and a pass defense.