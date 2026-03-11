Giants Re-Signing LB Zaire Barnes To One-Year, $1.55M Deal

According to Mike Garafolo, the Giants are re-signing LB Zaire Barnes to a one-year deal worth up to $1.55 million.

Barnes, 26, is a former sixth-round pick by the Jets in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Western Michigan. He was entering the third year of a four-year, $4 million rookie contract when he was among New York’s final roster cuts coming out of last year’s preseason.

The Giants signed him to their practice squad and he bounced on and off their roster.

In 2025, Barnes appeared in 11 games for the Giants and recorded 29 tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack.