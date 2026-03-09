Giants Re-Signing TE Chris Manhertz

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Giants are re-signing TE Chris Manhertz before the start of free agency.

According to Schefter, Manhertz is signing a one-year contract with New York for the 2026 season.

Manhertz, 33, originally signed on with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Canisius back in 2016. After one year in Buffalo, Manhertz signed on with the Saints during the preseason and later returned to New Orleans on a future/reserve contract.

The Saints waived him back in 2017 and he was later claimed off of waivers by the Panthers. Manhertz was in line to be a restricted free agent in 2019 when he signed a two-year deal with Carolina.

From there, Manhertz joined the Jaguars on a two-year, $7.25 million deal in 2021. He spent year with the Broncos before joining the Giants last year on a one-year deal.

In 2025, Manhertz appeared in all 17 games for the Giants and made three starts for them while catching one passes for seven yards and no touchdowns.