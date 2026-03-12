Giants Re-Signing Three Players Including G Aaron Stinnie

Per Dan Duggan, the Giants are re-signing G Aaron Stinnie.

Duggan adds the Giants are also re-signing WR Ryan Miller and CB Nic Jones.

Stinnie, 32, signed on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of James Madison in May of 2018. He was among Tennessee’s final roster cuts in 2019 and signed to their practice squad once passing through waivers unclaimed.

The Titans promoted Stinnie to their active roster soon after before waiving him again, when he was claimed by the Buccaneers. Tampa Bay brought him back on a new contract in 2022 before placing him on injured reserve in December due to a knee injury.

Stinnie re-signed on back-to-back one-year deals before joining the Giants in 2024. He re-signed with New York on another one-year deal for the 2025 season.

In 2025, Stinnie appeared in all 17 games and started one time at guard for the Giants.