Giants Re-Signing WR Gunner Olszewski

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Giants are re-signing WR Gunner Olszewski to a one-year contract.

Olszewski was scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent when the new league year starts next week but will instead return to New York for another year.

Olszewski, 29, signed on with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Bemidji State in 2019. He took part in the Patriots’ rookie minicamp on a tryout basis and earned a roster spot as a rookie.

New England declined to tender him a contract as a restricted free agent and he caught on with the Steelers on a two-year, $4.2 million deal. However, Pittsburgh released him and he caught on with the Giants’ taxi squad.

He bounced on and off New York’s practice squad in 2023 and re-signed to a one-year deal for the 2024 season. The Giants re-signed him last offseason, but cut him loose after camp before signing him back shortly after.

In 2025, Olszewski appeared in 16 games for the Giants and caught 10 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown. He also recorded 24 punt returns for 216 yards (9.0 YPR) and 26 kick returns for 682 yards (26.2 YPR).