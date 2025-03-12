Giants Re-Signing WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette

According to Dan Duggan, the Giants are re-signing WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette to a one-year deal.

Smith-Marsette contributed as a returner for the Giants last year and will get to compete for a similar role in 2025.

Smith-Marsette, 25, was drafted by the Vikings in the fifth round out of Iowa in the 2021 NFL Draft. Minnesota opted to waive him coming out of the preseason in his second season and he was claimed by the Bears.

Chicago elected to cut him loose and he then caught on with the Chiefs’ practice squad.

Kansas City re-signed Smith-Marsette to a futures contract in February of 2023 before trading him to Carolina. He returned to the Panthers on a one-year deal in 2024 before being waived at the start of the regular season and catching on with the Giants.

In 2024, Smith-Marsette appeared in 15 games for the Giants and returned 29 punts for 228 yards (7.9 average) and 11 kickoffs for 381 yards and a touchdown.