Giants Rebuffing Trade Calls For Kayvon Thibodeaux

According to Mike Garafolo, teams that have called the Giants to ask about OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux have been told he’s not available.

Thibodeaux is under contract next year on his fifth-year option and New York has told other teams that he’s in their plans for next season.

Jordan Schultz reported today that other teams were eyeing Thibodeaux as a “name to watch” leading into the trade deadline and were wondering where he fit into the future picture for the Giants.

Thibodeaux, 24, was selected fifth overall by the Giants in the 2022 draft. He’s entering the final year of a four-year rookie deal worth $33.3 million that includes a $20 million signing bonus and is fully guaranteed.

He spent a portion of the 2024 season on injured reserve and was activated in November. The Giants picked up Thibodeaux’s fifth-year option this past April, which will pay him over $14 million for the 2026 season.

In 2025, Thibodeaux has appeared in all eight games for the Giants and recorded 21 tackles, 2.5 sacks and two pass defenses.

