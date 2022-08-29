Giants Receiving Trade Inquiries For WR Darius Slayton

Adam Schefter reports that the Giants have received trade inquiries regarding WR Darius Slayton.

Slayton has been on the trade block for a few years now and last we heard, the Giants were shopping him in trade talks, so this shouldn’t be a big surprise.

Slayton admitted Sunday that he wouldn’t be surprised if he wasn’t back with the Giants.

“I don’t think surprised is the word,” Slayton said, via Giants.com. “I don’t think I would be surprised now. . . . I don’t know. Every year, it’s kind of like my fourth time doing this. I don’t know. I don’t really stress about it too much. At the end of the day, if it’s meant for me to be here, I’ll be here. If it’s not, I won’t.”

Slayton, 25, was a fifth-round pick by the Giants out of Auburn back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2,753,988 rookie contract with the Giants that included a $233,988 signing bonus and $233,988 guaranteed.

In 2021, Slayton appeared in 13 games for the Giants and caught 26 passes on 58 targets for 339 yards and two touchdowns.

