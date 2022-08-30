Giants Release 20 Players, Get Down To 53

By
Nate Bouda
-

The New York Giants announced that they’ve cut their roster down to the 53-player limit on Tuesday.

The full list of cuts includes:

  1. QB Davis Webb
  2. WR Alex Bachman
  3. S Nate Meadors
  4. RB Jashaun Corbin
  5. WR Jaylon Moore
  6. TE Austin Allen
  7. OL Garrett McGhin
  8. OL Roy Mbaeteka
  9. DL David Moa
  10. RL Ryan Anderson
  11. LB Quincy Roche
  12. CB Khalil Dorsey
  13. CB Darren Evans
  14. CB Zyon Gilbert
  15. CB Harrison Hand
  16. S Trenton Thompson
  17. WR C.J. Board
  18. G Jamil Douglas
  19. OT Will Holden
  20. DE Jalyn Holmes

Webb, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Giants back in 2017. He was in the second year of his four-year, $3.61 million contract when the Giants waived him coming out of the preseason.

The Jets later signed Webb to their practice squad before promoting him to their active roster. The team then re-signed him to a one-year futures contract but he was waived as they cut their roster down to 53 players. 

Webb later caught on with the Bills as a backup and made his first appearance with the team during the 2021 season. He signed on with the Giants for the 2022 season. 

In 2021, Webb appeared in one game for the Bills and had two carries for -3 yards.

