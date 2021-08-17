Giants Release RB Alfred Morris and CB Chris Milton, Put DB Jarren Williams On IR

The New York Giants announced they released RB Alfred Morris and CB Chris Milton from the active roster and placed DB Jarren Williams on injured reserve.

We have made three transactions to reach the NFL’s current roster limit of 85 players 📰: https://t.co/ioqNEQ7C0o pic.twitter.com/8MLyViaqtp — New York Giants (@Giants) August 17, 2021

Morris, 32, was drafted in the sixth round by Washington back in 2012. He played four seasons in there before signing a two-year, $3.5 million contract with the Cowboys in 2016 that included a $1 million base salary for the 2017 season.

Morris signed a one-year deal for the 2018 season with the 49ers but later returned to the Cowboys that season. He also had a brief stint with the Cardinals in 2019.

Last year, Morris spent the season bouncing between the Giants practice squad and active roster. He signed with the Giants earlier this month to provide running back depth.

In 2020, Morris had 55 rushing attempts for 238 yards and one touchdown. He also caught three passes for 19 yards and a touchdown.