According to Paul Schwartz, the Giants released OT James Hudson on Friday.

New York also re-signed WR Gunner Olszewski, per Aaron Wilson.

Releasing Hudson frees up $5.38 million in cap space and creates $2.30 in dead money, per OverTheCap.

Hudson, 26, was a one-year starter at Cincinnati and a First-Team All-AAC as a senior. He was drafted by the Browns in the fourth round in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Hudson finished the final year a four-year $4,272,415 rookie deal that included a $792,415 signing bonus. He caught on with the Giants to a two-year deal in March of last year.

In 2025, Hudson appeared in 11 games for the Giants and started twice at tackle.