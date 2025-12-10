Giants Released WR/KR Ray-Ray McCloud From PS

Per the wire, the Giants released veteran WR/KR Ray-Ray McCloud from their practice squad on Wednesday.

McCloud, 29, is a former sixth-round pick of the Bills back in 2018 out of Clemson. He was in the second year of his four-year, $2.6 million contract when he was waived by the Bills coming out of the preseason.

The Panthers claimed McCloud off waivers soon after, before waiving him again, at which point McCloud returned to the Bills’ practice squad a few days later and re-signed to a futures deal in 2020. He was waived in July and signed with the Steelers during training camp.

The Steelers brought McCloud back on a one-year deal for the 2021 season. After playing out that deal, he signed a two-year deal with the 49ers in 2022 and was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent when he signed a two-year deal worth up to $6 million with the Falcons.

Atlanta released McCloud, and he caught on with the Giants shortly after.

In 2025, McCloud has appeared in six games for the Falcons and caught seven passes for 69 yards. As a returner, he brought back two punts for zero yards and four kicks for 91 yards.