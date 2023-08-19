Giants Releasing CB Rodarius Williams

According to Art Stapleton, Giants HC Brian Daboll revealed to the media that the team has released CB Rodarius Williams.

Williams, 26, was selected in the sixth round by the Giants in 2021. He signed a four-year, $3,653,136 rookie contract with New York that included a $173,136 signing bonus.

He missed the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a torn ACL in Week 5.

In 2022, Williams appeared in three games for the Giants and made one start, recording 15 tackles, one interception, and two pass deflections.

We will have more news on Williams and the Giants as it becomes available.