Giants Releasing LB Bobby Okereke

According to Jordan Schultz, the Giants have informed LB Bobby Okereke that they are releasing him.

New York will free up $9 million in cap space by cutting Okereke and create $5.46 million in dead money, per OverTheCap.

Okereke, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Colts out of Stanford back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3,403,116 rookie contract that included an $883,113 signing bonus.

Okereke was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he agreed to a four-year contract worth $40 million and included $22 million guaranteed with the Giants before the 2023 season.

In 2025, Okereke appeared in all 17 games for the Giants and recorded 143 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions, six pass defenses, and one fumble recovery.