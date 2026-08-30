Giants Releasing QB Jake Haener

By
Wyatt Grindley
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Per the wire, the Giants are releasing QB Jake Haener after just recently signing him to a contract.

Jake Haener

Haener had workouts with the Lions and Texans but ultimately landed with the Giants instead.

Haener, 27, was a three-year starter at Fresno State and earned First-Team All-MWC as a senior, Second-Team All-MWC as a junior, and Honorable Mention All-MWC in 2020. 

The Saints chose him with the 127th pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Haener signed a four-year, $4,544,814 rookie contract that includes a $704,814 signing bonus. 

In 2024, Haener appeared in eight games for the Saints with one start and completed 46.2% of his passes for 226 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

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