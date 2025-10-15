Giants Restructure Contracts Of DBs Paulson Adebo & Jevon Holland

Field Yates reports that the Giants have restructured the contracts of S Jevon Holland and S Paulson Adebo.

Yates notes that the team is creating just over $4.8 million in cap space for 2025.

Adebo, 26, was a two-year starter at Stanford and was named second-team All-American as a redshirt freshman and was first-team All-PAC 12 both years as a starter. He opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic.

The Saints selected Adebo in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. He played out the final year of a four-year rookie deal worth $5,045,008 that included a signing bonus of $1,029,097.

He then signed a three-year, $54 million deal with the Giants.

In 2025, Adebo has appeared in six games for the Giants and recorded 44 tackles and three pass deflections.

Holland, 25, was a two-year starter at Oregon who opted out of the 2020 season. The Dolphins drafted Holland with pick No. 36 overall in the second round back in 2021.

Holland finished out the final year of his four-year deal worth $8,716,409 million and a $3,699,207 signing bonus.

When testing the free agent market, Holland was heavily sought after and signed a three-year, $45 million deal with the Giants that included $30 million guaranteed.

In 2024, Holland has appeared in six games for the Giants and recorded 28 tackles.