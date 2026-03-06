Giants Rework RB Devin Singletary’s Contract To Lower Cap Figure

Jordan Schultz reports that the Giants and RB Devin Singletary agreed to a restructured contract on Friday.

Singletary was set to make $5 million and count $6.5 million against the Giants’ salary cap in 2026, so this move will likely lower that figure.

Singletary, 28, was drafted by the Bills in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Florida Atlantic. He just finished the final year of a four-year, $3.8 million rookie contract but due to the PPE escalator, he made a base salary of $2.54 million in 2022.

The Texans signed Singletary to a one-year contract for the 2023 season and he later joined the Giants on a three-year, $16.5 million contract the following year.

In 2023, Singletary appeared in all 17 games for the Giants and rushed for 437 yards on 119 carries (3.7 YPC) to go along with 18 receptions for 151 yards receiving and five total touchdowns.