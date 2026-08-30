Giants & Saints Also Had Trade Interest In DT Gervon Dexter

According to Jordan Schultz, the Giants and Saints were two other teams in talks with the Bears about a potential trade for DT Gervon Dexter.

Chicago ultimately agreed to a deal this morning sending him to the Falcons in exchange for a fifth-round pick and CB Clark Phillips.

That’s a solid return but not anything that either team couldn’t have topped if they really wanted to. Both New Orleans and New York are expected to be active to try and address their defensive line before the regular season.

Dexter, 24, was the 53rd overall pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Bears out of Florida. He signed a four-year, $6,723,732 rookie deal through 2026 that included a signing bonus of $1,889,988.

He is entering the final year of his rookie deal in 2026 and is set to make a base salary of $1,591,872.

In 2025, Dexter appeared in all 17 games for the Bears and recorded 44 total tackles, six sacks and two fumble recoveries.