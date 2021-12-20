Giants Shutting QB Daniel Jones Down For Season

Jordan Raanan reports that the Giants are shutting down QB Daniel Jones for the remainder of the season because of his neck injury.

According to Raanan, there is optimism that Jones’ injury is not expected to affect his long-term future.

New York has already confirmed that the news and placed Jones on injured reserve.

Here’s a statement from Giants SVP of medical services Ronnie Barnes:

“Over the course of the past few weeks, Daniel has been examined by Dr. Frank Cammisa of Hospital for Special Surgery and Dr. Robert Watkins of the Marina Spine Center at Marina Del Rey Hospital. Our medical team has continued to consult with Dr. Cammisa and Dr. Watkins regarding Daniel’s condition and symptoms, and at this point, Daniel has not been cleared for contact. We felt the prudent decision was to place Daniel on injured reserve for the remainder of the season. With continued rest and treatment, we expect a full recovery.”

The Giants have been starting Mike Glennon in place of Jones, but the results haven’t been great and it appears as though Jake Fromm could end up getting a start.

Jones, 24, was selected by the Giants with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He’s in the third year of his four-year, $25,664,056 rookie contract that included a $16,684,768 signing bonus.

The Giants will have a fifth-year option to pick up on Jones in 2022.

In 2021, Jones has appeared in 11 games and recorded 232 completions on 361 pass attempts (64.3 percent) for 2,428 yards, 10 touchdowns, seven interceptions, to go along with 62 rushing attempts for 298 yards (4.8 YPC) and two touchdowns.