Giants Sign DB Jarren Williams To Practice Squad

The New York Giants announced they signed DB Jarren Williams to their PRactice Squad on Monday.

The giants still need to make room for Williams on the practice squad by waiving one of the following:

Williams, 24, went going undrafted out of Albany back in 2020. He signed a rookie contract with the Cardinals, but was waived at the start of training camp.

Williams later signed on with the Giants and was later added to their practice squad. New York brought him back on a futures contract this past January only to waive him with an injury designation a few weeks ago. He reverted to injured reserve soon after, and was waived from with a settlement in Augut.

In 2020, Williams appeared in two games for the Giants, but did not register a stat.