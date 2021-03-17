Giants Sign DE Ifeadi Odenigbo To One-Year Deal

The New York Giants have signed former Vikings DE Ifeadi Odenigbo to a one-year contract on Wednesday, according to his agency.

Tom Pelissero reports that Odenigbo receives a one-year contract worth $2.5 million.

New man in New York City, @IfeadiOdenigbo signs a 1-year contract with the @Giants pic.twitter.com/LlbQODAapV — Team IFA (@TeamIFA) March 18, 2021

Odenigbo, 26, is a former seventh-round pick of the Vikings back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to the Vikings’ practice squad.

Minnesota brought him back on a futures contract only to waive him during the 2018 season. Odenigbo wound up being claimed by the Browns and later had a brief stint with the Cardinals before returning to the Vikings.

The Vikings declined to tender Odenigbo a contract as a restricted free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Odenigbo appeared in 15 games for the Vikings and recorded 35 tackles and 3.5 sacks.

