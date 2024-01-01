Giants Sign DE Jeremiah Martin To Practice Squad

The New York Giants officially signed DE Jeremiah Martin to their practice squad on Monday.
Here’s the Giants’ updated practice squad:
- DT Ryder Anderson
- LB Tomon Fox
- LB Dyontae Johnson
- TE Ryan Jones
- DB Kaleb Hayes
- WR Dennis Houston
- TE Tyree Jackson
- T Yodny Cajuste
- G Jalen Mayfield
- TE Lawrence Cager
- DB Stantley Thomas-Oliver
- RB Deon Jackson
- T Joshua Miles
- K Cade York (Injured)
- WR Dylan Drummond
- K Mason Crosby
- DE Jeremiah Martin
Martin, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Washington back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Browns.
However, Cleveland opted to waive Martin coming out of the preseason and he’s been an unrestricted free agent ever since.
During his college career at Texas A&M and Washington, Martin appeared in 38 games and recorded 65 tackles, 9.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a pass defense over the course of five seasons.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!