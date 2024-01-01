Giants Sign DE Jeremiah Martin To Practice Squad

Nate Bouda
The New York Giants officially signed DE Jeremiah Martin to their practice squad on Monday.

Here’s the Giants’ updated practice squad:

  1. DT Ryder Anderson
  2. LB Tomon Fox
  3. LB Dyontae Johnson
  4. TE Ryan Jones
  5. DB Kaleb Hayes
  6. WR Dennis Houston
  7. TE Tyree Jackson
  8. T Yodny Cajuste
  9. G Jalen Mayfield
  10. TE Lawrence Cager
  11. DB Stantley Thomas-Oliver
  12. RB Deon Jackson
  13. T Joshua Miles
  14. K Cade York (Injured)
  15. WR Dylan Drummond
  16. K Mason Crosby
  17. DE Jeremiah Martin

Martin, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Washington back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Browns.

However, Cleveland opted to waive Martin coming out of the preseason and he’s been an unrestricted free agent ever since.

During his college career at Texas A&M and Washington, Martin appeared in 38 games and recorded 65 tackles, 9.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a pass defense over the course of five seasons.

 

 

