Giants Sign DE Jeremiah Martin To Practice Squad

The New York Giants officially signed DE Jeremiah Martin to their practice squad on Monday.

Here’s the Giants’ updated practice squad:

DT Ryder Anderson LB Tomon Fox LB Dyontae Johnson TE Ryan Jones DB Kaleb Hayes WR Dennis Houston TE Tyree Jackson T Yodny Cajuste G Jalen Mayfield TE Lawrence Cager DB Stantley Thomas-Oliver RB Deon Jackson T Joshua Miles K Cade York (Injured) WR Dylan Drummond K Mason Crosby DE Jeremiah Martin

Martin, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Washington back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Browns.

However, Cleveland opted to waive Martin coming out of the preseason and he’s been an unrestricted free agent ever since.

During his college career at Texas A&M and Washington, Martin appeared in 38 games and recorded 65 tackles, 9.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and a pass defense over the course of five seasons.