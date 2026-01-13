Giants Sign DT Marlon Tuipulotu To Futures Deal

The New York Giants have signed DT Marlon Tuipulotu to a futures contract, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

The following is a list of futures contracts the Chiefs have signed so far:

LB Swayze Bozeman TE Tanner Conner LB Trace Ford T Reid Holskey DB Patrick McMorris DB Myles Purchase G Jake Kubas DT Marlon Tuipulotu

Tuipulotu, 26, was a sixth-round pick by the Eagles out of USC back in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He made it onto the active roster as a rookie and appeared in five games. The following season he appeared in nine games before winding up on injured reserve in November 2022 due to a torn meniscus.

Tuipulotu was among the Eagles’ final roster cuts last offseason, and he signed with the Chiefs practice squad just two days after being released. Kansas City re-signed him to a contract in March 2025 and he spent the season on the practice squad.

In 2025, Tuipulotu appeared in three games for the Chiefs and recorded one total tackle.