Giants Sign DT Marlon Tuipulotu To Futures Deal

The New York Giants have signed DT Marlon Tuipulotu to a futures contract, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.
The following is a list of futures contracts the Chiefs have signed so far:
- LB Swayze Bozeman
- TE Tanner Conner
- LB Trace Ford
- T Reid Holskey
- DB Patrick McMorris
- DB Myles Purchase
- G Jake Kubas
- DT Marlon Tuipulotu
Tuipulotu, 26, was a sixth-round pick by the Eagles out of USC back in the 2021 NFL Draft.
He made it onto the active roster as a rookie and appeared in five games. The following season he appeared in nine games before winding up on injured reserve in November 2022 due to a torn meniscus.
Tuipulotu was among the Eagles’ final roster cuts last offseason, and he signed with the Chiefs practice squad just two days after being released. Kansas City re-signed him to a contract in March 2025 and he spent the season on the practice squad.
In 2025, Tuipulotu appeared in three games for the Chiefs and recorded one total tackle.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!