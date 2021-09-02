Giants Sign Four Including WR Dante Pettis & QB Brian Lewerke To PS, Cut Three

The New York Giants announced the signing of four players to their practice squad on Thursday and added they were also cutting three players.

The Giants added WR Dante Pettis and LB Trent Harris after waiving them yesterday, also bringing QB Brian Lewerke and RB Dexter Williams to the practice squad.

In order to make room for the incoming players, the Giants terminated the practice squad contracts of TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart, OL Jake Burton, and OL Brett Heggie.

Pettis, 25, is a former second-round pick of the 49ers back in 2018. After attempting to trade him the past year or so, the 49ers opted to waive Pettis and he was later claimed by the Giants.

Pettis is currently in the final year of his four-year, $6,440,562 contract that included a $2,734,952 signing bonus.

In 2020, Pettis appeared in seven games for the 49ers and Giants and caught four passes for 76 yards receiving and a touchdown. He also totaled 18 kick return yards and another 14 punt return yards for the 49ers.