Giants Sign Fourth-Round RB Cam Skattebo, Wrap Up Draft Class

The New York Giants have signed fourth-round RB Cam Skattebo to a rookie contract, per Mike Garafolo.

He’s the final member of New York’s 2025 draft class to sign.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 3 Abdul Carter EDGE Signed 1 25 Jaxson Dart QB Signed 3 65 Darius Alexander DT Signed 4 105 Cam Skattebo RB Signed 5 154 Marcus Mbow OL Signed 7 219 Thomas Fidone II TE Signed 7 246 Korie Black CB Signed

Skattebo, 23, was a no-star recruit who was unranked in the 2019 class out of Rio Linda, California. He enrolled at Sacramento State in 2020 after having few offers out of high school. Following two years at Sacramento State, he entered the transfer portal for the 2023 season.

Skattebo was a three-star recruit in the portal and the 31st-ranked running back when he committed to Arizona State. He spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons with the Sun Devils.

The Giants used the No. 105 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Skattebo. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $5,271,045 contract with a $1,071,045 signing bonus.

In his collegiate career, Skattebo appeared in 49 total games and rushed 709 times for 4,386 yards (6.2 YPC) and 43 touchdowns. He also added 112 receptions for 1,386 yards (12.4 YPC) for eight touchdowns.