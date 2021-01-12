Giants Sign LB Cale Garrett To Futures Deal

The New York Giants announced Tuesday that they’ve signed LB Cale Garrett to a futures contract for the 2021 season.

Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Giants:

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Garrett, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Missouri back in April of last year. He later signed a rookie contract with the Titans, but was waived coming out of training camp.

From there, Garrett signed on to the Vikings’ practice squad but was released a month later.

During his college career at Missouri, Garrett recorded 291 tackles, five sacks, six interceptions, two fumble recoveries and five passes defended over the course of four seasons and 41 games.