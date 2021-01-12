Giants Sign LB Cale Garrett To Futures Deal

By
Nate Bouda
-
     

The New York Giants announced Tuesday that they’ve signed LB Cale Garrett to a futures contract for the 2021 season. 

Giants Helmet

Here’s the updated list of futures signings for the Giants:

  1. WR Alex Bachman
  2. LB Trent Harris
  3. DB Montre Hartage
  4. DB Jarren Williams
  5. QB Alex Tanney
  6. DB Quincy Wilson
  7. LS Carson Tinker
  8. G Kenny Wiggins
  9. TE Rysen John
  10. RB Taquan Mizzell
  11. DT David Moa
  12. G Chad Slade
  13. QB Clayton Thorson
  14. WR Derrick Dillon
  15. RB Jordan Chunn
  16. QB Joe Webb
  17. TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart
  18. TE Nate Wieting
  19. LB Cale Garrett

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Garrett, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Missouri back in April of last year. He later signed a rookie contract with the Titans, but was waived coming out of training camp.

From there, Garrett signed on to the Vikings’ practice squad but was released a month later.

During his college career at Missouri, Garrett recorded 291 tackles, five sacks, six interceptions, two fumble recoveries and five passes defended over the course of four seasons and 41 games.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments