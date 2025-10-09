Giants Sign LB Neville Hewitt From Practice Squad

According to Adam Schefter, the Giants have signed LB Neville Hewitt from their practice squad to the active roster.

Hewitt, 32, signed on with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of Marshall back in 2015. He was in the final year of a three-year, $1.576 million contract and set to earn a base salary of $615,000 for the 2017 season when he was waived by Miami coming out of the preseason.

The Jets signed Hewitt to a one-year contract in 2018 and he spent three years in New York before signing on with the Texans in 2021. He returned on one-year deals in 2022, 2023 and 2024. He’s bounced on and off the Giants’ practice squad this season.

In 2025, Hewitt has appeared in three games for the Giants and recorded four tackles.