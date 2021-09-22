Giants Sign OL Jonotthan Harrison & OT Foster Sarell To PS, Release RB Dexter Williams

The Giants announced they have signed OL Jonotthan Harrison and OT Foster Sarell to the practice squad.
New York released RB Dexter Williams to help make room.
The Giants’ practice squad now includes:
- WR Matt Cole
- TE Jake Hausmann
- DT Willie Henry
- DE Niko Lalos
- DT David Moa
- RB Sandro Platzgummer (International)
- WR David Sills
- TE Chris Myarick
- QB Brian Lewerke
- WR Dante Pettis
- LB Trent Harris
- T Korey Cunningham
- WR C.J. Board
- G Cole Banwart
- DB Steven Parker
- OL Jonotthan Harrison
- OT Foster Sarell
Harrison, 30, wound up signing on with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Florida back in 2014. He managed to make the 53-man roster in each of his three years in Indianapolis but wasn’t tendered a restricted offer in 2017.
The Jets later signed Harrison to a one-year contract and he returned to the Jets on a two-year, $6 million contract in 2019.
Unfortunately, New York released him coming out of training camp and he later signed on to the Bills’ practice squad. He signed a one-year, $2 million deal with the Giants in 2021 but was cut coming out of the preseason.
In 2019, Harrison appeared in all 16 games for the Jets, making 10 starts for them.
