Giants Sign OL Wes Martin Off Washington’s Practice Squad

The New York Giants announced Monday that they’ve signed OL Wes Martin off Washington’s practice squad.

Martin will take the roster spot of C Nick Gates, who is lost for the season.

Martin, 24, was initially a fourth-round draft pick by Washington in 2019. He was in the third year of a four-year, $3.2 million rookie deal when he was waived and later re-signed to Washington’s practice squad.

In 2020, Martin played in all 16 games, starting five, all of which coming at left guard.