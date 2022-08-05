Giants Sign OT Will Holden, Waive DE Niko Lalos

The New York Giants announced that they signed OT Will Holden and waived DE Niko Lalos in a corresponding roster move.

The Giants signed OT Will Holden and waived DE Niko Lalos. Details 📰: https://t.co/PRSrYVMh9s pic.twitter.com/mUOju2CGFw — New York Giants (@Giants) August 5, 2022

Holden, 28, is a former fifth-round pick by the Cardinals back in 2017 out of Vanderbilt. He spent one season with Arizona but was among their final roster cuts the following year.

Holden played for several teams including the Colts, Saints, Cardinals, Dolphins, Seahawks and 49ers before signing on to the Ravens’ practice squad in 2020. He was on and off of the unit before the Colts signed him to their active roster later in the season.

The Colts released Holden coming out of the preseason and he caught on with the Lions practice squad before being promoted in September of last year.

In 2021, Holden appeared in 14 games for the Lions and started once.