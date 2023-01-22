Giants Sign Six Players To Futures Deals

Pat Leonard reports that the Giants are signing RB Jashaun Corbin to a futures deal. There are also several other players expected to sign following the team’s playoff loss to the Eagles on Saturday night.

Here is a full list of players who are signing futures deals with New York:

RB Jashaun Corbin WR Kalil Pimpleton WR Jaydon Mickens OL Devery Hamilton OL Korey Cunningham CB Zyon Gilbert

Corbin, 22, went undrafted out of Florida State in 2022 before catching on with the Giants’ practice squad.

He originally began his college career with Texas A&M before transferring to Florida State for his final two seasons.

In four seasons, two with Texas A&M and two with Florida State, Corbin rushed 320 times for 1,771 yards (5.5 YPC) and 14 touchdowns. He also caught 60 passes for 360 yards (6 YPC) and two touchdowns.