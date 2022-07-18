Giants Sign Second-Round WR Wan’Dale Robinson & Fourth-Round S Dane Belton, Wrap Up Draft Class

The New York Giants have signed second-round WR Wan’Dale Robinson and fourth-round S Dane Belton, according to Ian Rapoport.

This wraps up the Giants’ 2022 draft class with all picks under contract.

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Kayvon Thibodeaux DE Signed 1 Evan Neal OT Signed 2 Wan’Dale Robinson WR Signed 3 Joshua Ezeudu OG Signed 3 Cordale Flott CB Signed 4 Daniel Bellinger TE Signed 4 Dane Belton S Signed 5 Micah McFadden LB Signed 5 D.J. Davidson DT Signed 5 Marcus McKethan OG Signed 6 Darrian Beavers LB Signed

Robinson, 21, was named Second Team All-ACC in 2021 and was also the MVP of the 2022 Citrus Bowl. He spent two years at the University of Nebraska before transferring to Kentucky. The Giants used the No. 43 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Robinson is projected to sign a four-year rookie deal worth $8,185,156 that includes a signing bonus of $3,132,840.

During his college career, Robinson had 185 receptions for 2,075 yards (11.2 YPC) and ten touchdowns. He also rushed 141 times for 691 yards (4.9 YPC) and four touchdowns.

Belton, 21, started two and a half seasons at Iowa. He was named first-team All-Big Ten in 2021 and was an honorable mention in 2020.

The Giants selected him with the No. 114 pick in the fourth round. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $4,444,487 rookie contract with a signing bonus of $784,487.

During his three years at Iowa, Belton appeared in 30 games and recorded 112 tackles, one sack, five interceptions, one forced fumble, and 10 pass deflections.