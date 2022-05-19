Giants Sign Third-Round CB Cor’Dale Flott

The New York Giants announced Thursday that they’ve signed third-round CB Cor’Dale Flott to a rookie contract.

The Giants have now signed four of their 2022 draft picks:

Rd Player Pos. Note 1 Kayvon Thibodeaux DE Signed 1 Evan Neal OT Signed 2 Wan’Dale Robinson WR 3 Joshua Ezeudu OG 3 Cordale Flott CB Signed 4 Daniel Bellinger TE 4 Dane Belton S 5 Micah McFadden LB 5 D. J. Davidson DT 5 Marcus McKethan OG 6 Darrian Beavers LB Signed

Flott, 25, was a two-year starter at LSU. He was selected with the No. 81 overall pick in the third round by the Giants.

Flott is projected to sign a four-year, $5,229,593 contract that includes a $983,340 signing bonus.

During his three-year college career at LSU, Flott recorded 99 tackles, 5.5 tackles for a loss, two forced fumbles, an interception and 12 pass deflections.