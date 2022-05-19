Giants Sign Third-Round CB Cor’Dale Flott

By
Nate Bouda
-

The New York Giants announced Thursday that they’ve signed third-round CB Cor’Dale Flott to a rookie contract. 

The Giants have now signed four of their 2022 draft picks:

Rd Player Pos. Note
1 Kayvon Thibodeaux DE Signed
1 Evan Neal OT Signed
2 Wan’Dale Robinson WR  
3 Joshua Ezeudu OG  
3 Cordale Flott CB Signed
4 Daniel Bellinger TE  
4 Dane Belton S  
5 Micah McFadden LB  
5 D. J. Davidson DT  
5 Marcus McKethan OG  
6 Darrian Beavers LB Signed

 

Flott, 25, was a two-year starter at LSU. He was selected with the No. 81 overall pick in the third round by the Giants.

Flott is projected to sign a four-year, $5,229,593 contract that includes a $983,340 signing bonus.

During his three-year college career at LSU, Flott recorded 99 tackles, 5.5 tackles for a loss, two forced fumbles, an interception and 12 pass deflections.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply