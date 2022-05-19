Giants Sign Third-Round CB Cor’Dale Flott

The New York Giants announced Thursday that they’ve signed third-round CB Cor’Dale Flott to a rookie contract.
The Giants have now signed four of their 2022 draft picks:
|Rd
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Kayvon Thibodeaux
|DE
|Signed
|1
|Evan Neal
|OT
|Signed
|2
|Wan’Dale Robinson
|WR
|3
|Joshua Ezeudu
|OG
|3
|Cordale Flott
|CB
|Signed
|4
|Daniel Bellinger
|TE
|4
|Dane Belton
|S
|5
|Micah McFadden
|LB
|5
|D. J. Davidson
|DT
|5
|Marcus McKethan
|OG
|6
|Darrian Beavers
|LB
|Signed
Flott, 25, was a two-year starter at LSU. He was selected with the No. 81 overall pick in the third round by the Giants.
Flott is projected to sign a four-year, $5,229,593 contract that includes a $983,340 signing bonus.
During his three-year college career at LSU, Flott recorded 99 tackles, 5.5 tackles for a loss, two forced fumbles, an interception and 12 pass deflections.
