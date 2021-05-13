Giants Sign Three Draft Picks Including Second-Round OLB Azeez Ojulari

The New York Giants announced that they have signed second-round pick LB Azeez Ojulari sixth-round RB Gary Brightwell, and sixth-round CB Rodarius Williams to four-year rookie deals. 

They are the first three of the Giants’ six draft picks to sign their rookie contracts.  

Round Player Pos. Note
1 Kadarius Toney WR  
2 Azeez Ojulari EDGE Signed
3 Aaron Robinson DB  
4 Elerson Smith DE  
6 Gary Brightwell RB Signed
6 Rodarius Williams CB Signed

 

Ojulari, 20, was a two-year starter at Georgia and a second-team All-SEC selection as a redshirt sophomore. 

The Giants drafted Ojulari with pick No. 50 overall in the second round. 

Ojulari is projected to sign a four-year deal worth $6,774,908 and a $6,774,908 signing bonus.

During his college career at Georgia, Ojulari recorded 68 tackles, 15 sacks, five forced fumbles, a recovery, and two pass deflections over the course of three seasons and 23 games.

