Giants Sign Three Draft Picks Including Second-Round OLB Azeez Ojulari

The New York Giants announced that they have signed second-round pick LB Azeez Ojulari, sixth-round RB Gary Brightwell, and sixth-round CB Rodarius Williams to four-year rookie deals.
They are the first three of the Giants’ six draft picks to sign their rookie contracts.
|Round
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|Kadarius Toney
|WR
|2
|Azeez Ojulari
|EDGE
|Signed
|3
|Aaron Robinson
|DB
|4
|Elerson Smith
|DE
|6
|Gary Brightwell
|RB
|Signed
|6
|Rodarius Williams
|CB
|Signed
Ojulari, 20, was a two-year starter at Georgia and a second-team All-SEC selection as a redshirt sophomore.
The Giants drafted Ojulari with pick No. 50 overall in the second round.
Ojulari is projected to sign a four-year deal worth $6,774,908 and a $6,774,908 signing bonus.
During his college career at Georgia, Ojulari recorded 68 tackles, 15 sacks, five forced fumbles, a recovery, and two pass deflections over the course of three seasons and 23 games.
