Giants Sign Three Players

The New York Giants announced that they have signed three free-agents to contracts, including TE Cole Hikutini and DBs Joshua Kalu and Chris Milton.

We have signed DB Joshua Kalu, DB Chris Milton and TE Cole Hikutini 📰: https://t.co/FS3mqK4JGn pic.twitter.com/8xmjbT504p — New York Giants (@Giants) March 30, 2021

Milton, 28, wound up signing on with the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia Tech back in 2016. He was waived at the start of his rookie season and signed to the Colts’ practice squad before eventually being promoted to the active roster.

The Colts brought Milton back on a one-year deal worth up to $1.75 million, but he was waived coming out of the preseason and later claimed off of waivers by the Titans. He bounced on and off of the Titans’ roster in 2020 but was cut loose last month.

In 2020, Milton has appeared in 14 games for the Titans recorded three tackles and no interceptions.